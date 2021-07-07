Capital International Investors Has $116.95 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $116,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR opened at $170.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

