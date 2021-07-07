Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.48% of Mattel worth $102,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $12,136,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

