AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Increases Dividend to GBX 23.50 Per Share

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,946 ($51.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,481.30. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a market capitalization of £11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 344.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

In other news, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00). Also, insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

