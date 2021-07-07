Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Globant were worth $91,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Globant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.01. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $148.74 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.