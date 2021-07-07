Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.36% of PROG worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,739,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. Analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

