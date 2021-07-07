GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

