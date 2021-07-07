GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCAXU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCAXU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.