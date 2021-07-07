Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

