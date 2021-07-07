GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $363,000 in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRONU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

NASDAQ:FRONU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

