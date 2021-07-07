2,500 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Shares of PENN opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.