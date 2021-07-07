Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 91,335 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,335 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.10 million, a P/E ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

