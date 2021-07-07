Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.29% of Saia worth $138,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $209.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

