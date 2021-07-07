Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 7,802 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Newell Brands by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Newell Brands by 424.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 563,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 160.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 389,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,032 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

