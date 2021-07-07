Capital International Investors Buys 1,127,862 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $160,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.09. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

