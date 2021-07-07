Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,190 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,956% compared to the typical volume of 162 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after buying an additional 1,759,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Weibo by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.