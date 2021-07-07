Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,973 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 607,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

