IVERIC bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 518 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 896% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $774.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

