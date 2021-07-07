Party City Holdco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,672 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 462 put options.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 3.94. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. Analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 767,084 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 333,307 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.