Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives $24.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCLAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.