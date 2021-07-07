Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 37,277 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,475% compared to the average daily volume of 2,367 put options.

NYSE BEKE opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion and a PE ratio of 280.20. KE has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,388,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in KE by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after buying an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

