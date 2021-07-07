Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Analysts expect that Everi will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.11.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

