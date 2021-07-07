AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 222.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

