Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $604.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $593.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.63 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

