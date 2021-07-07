Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Autodesk by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,177 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 440,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,082,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8,150.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 221,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 218,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK opened at $295.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

