Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 194 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $656.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 243.12, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

