Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $567,946.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,813 shares of company stock worth $19,346,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $192.48 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

