Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $5.67 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY opened at $422.33 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.36.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

