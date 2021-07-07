Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

