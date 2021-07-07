13,697 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

TDY opened at $422.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.