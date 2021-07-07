Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,265 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Synovus Financial worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

SNV opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

