ChatCoin Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $42,182.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,851.82 or 1.00040151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007554 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001031 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

