Vidulum (VDL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $172.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $160,362.98 and $172.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

