Analysts Set United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) PT at $48.00

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.77. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

