Analysts Set United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) PT at $48.00

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.77. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

