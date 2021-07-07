Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $23.57

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $10,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Equities analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

