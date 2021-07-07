Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

