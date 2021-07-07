Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15.47 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alleghany worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $669.27 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $467.55 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $695.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.