Culp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Culp has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Culp has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

CULP stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

