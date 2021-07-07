ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) declared a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PVN stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.37. ProVen VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93). The firm has a market cap of £136.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.01.

Get ProVen VCT alerts:

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. The fund invest in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.