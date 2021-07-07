ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) declared a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of PVN stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.37. ProVen VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93). The firm has a market cap of £136.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.01.
ProVen VCT Company Profile
