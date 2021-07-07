ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SCS opened at GBX 303.89 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. ScS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 146.15 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 791.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

