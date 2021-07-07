VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,719 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.93. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.