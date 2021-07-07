Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings of $3.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the lowest is $3.55. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 886.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.84. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

