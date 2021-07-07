Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $195.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $126.36 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

