$12.16 EPS Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $12.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.55 and the highest is $14.73. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $10.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $57.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.45 to $71.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $73.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.62 to $96.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,675.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,335.32. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,685.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.