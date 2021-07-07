Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 62,770 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 478.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

