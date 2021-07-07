Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

