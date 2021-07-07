Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,168,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,600. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

