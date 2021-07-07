Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

