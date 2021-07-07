Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

