Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

