Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

